St. Cloud City Council: Masks Required for Public Indoor Spaces EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director and Blake Theisen / News Director

In an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19, the St. Cloud City Council has decided to make masks required for anyone visiting public indoor spaces.

The council voted five to two to pass the temporary city ordinance. The proposal, which can be viewed in it’s entirety here, was passed exactly one week after it was initially brought to the agenda by Councilman George Hontos last week.

Council President Jeff Goerger, and council members, George Hontos, Carol Lewis, Steve Laraway and Dave Masters all voted in favor of the mandate. Council members Paul Brandmire and Mike Conway voted against it.

The new mandate states that everyone living or visiting within St. Cloud city limits is legally required to wear a mask indoors and it would considered unlawful to enter or remain in a “space of public accommodation” without wearing one.

A space of public accommodation applies to businesses, recreation facilities, refreshment, entertainment, or any kind of institution that provides “goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations that are extended, offered, sold, or otherwise made available to the public.”

Exceptions may include children under five years old, people who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, people who have trouble breathing, restaurant or bar customers who are eating or drinking, or workers who are in an area of a business that is not open to customers and can maintain proper social distancing of six feet between employees. The full list of exceptions can be found here.

The new ordinance is effective for at least 30 days but could be extended by the City Council. The City Council is also allowed to rescind the mandate at any time as well. The mandate also explains that if Minnesota Governor Tim Walz enacts a statewide mandate or if Walz’s Peacetime Emergency is rescinded then the city’s mandate would become null and void.

Those who are found violating the ordinance can be fined up to $250 or given a warning letter. The city also says that businesses found in violation may also “face adverse licensing actions under the City Code.”