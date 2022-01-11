St. Cloud Community Welcoming Back National Guard Soldiers After Almost A Year Away From Home

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Community is welcoming back 60 Minnesota National Guard soldiers after nearly a year deployment in Kuwait and Iraq.

The B Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment unit was deployed last February and arrived home last weekend. While they were overseas they supported Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. During deployment the unit provided the aerial movement of troops, supplies and equipment for support of maneuver, combat support and combat service support operations.

Army Captain Vincent Gonsior says before leaving home, he knew these citizen-Soldiers would perform like the true aviation professionals, yet they still exceeded expectations while on the deployment.

Of the 60 returning, 17 are from Central Minnesota communities including St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Clear Lake, Buffalo, Little Falls, Pierz and Watkins.

The Minnesota National Guard has more than 13,000 Soldiers and Airmen who serve in 58 communities across the state. For more information visit the National Guard website.