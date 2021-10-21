St. Cloud Fire Department Responds To Pedestrian Hit and Run

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a call on Wednesday night just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 23.

The St. Cloud Fire Department’s critical incident report indicates a pedestrian was hit walking along the northbound lane of the intersection. The pedestrian suffered multiple injuries due to the incident and was rushed to St. Cloud Hospital where the victim’s condition is currently unknown.

There is no further information at this time about the type of vehicle or driver involved in the hit and run.