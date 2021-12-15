St. Cloud Fire Department Responds To Two Total Loss Fires In St. Cloud Tuesday

Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to two different total loss fires around the St. Cloud area on Tuesday.

The first fire broke out just before 6 p.m. at 3950 2nd Street South. When fire fighters arrived they discovered that a small storage shed with patio furniture inside was on fire and burning next to a restaurant.

The fire was extinguished and had $3,000 in damages. This fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

The second fire started at 9:15 p.m. with a call of multiple vehicles on fire at 6200 Glenn Carlson Drive, which is the parking lot of New Flyer bus company. When fire fighters arrived they found one vehicle completely engulfed in fire and a second nearby vehicle also burning.

The fire was extinguished and the combined total loss of both vehicles is valued at $24,000.