St. Cloud Fireworks Committee Names Veteran as Honorary Fireworks Commissioner

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The St. Cloud July 4th fireworks will celebrate a veteran and volunteer at this year’s activities.

The fireworks committee has named Dennis Schiffler as the 2022 Honorary Fireworks Commissioner, he’ll have the honor of pushing the button that begins the July 4th pyrotechnics display in St. Cloud.

Schiffler has been supporting the spirit of July 4th for many years, he helps with the Spirit of 76-the American Legion post that started the celebration 76 years ago. He also is asked to play taps at veteran funerals 2-3 times per week as a member of Buglers Across the Nation.

The fireworks celebration are scheduled for 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. There’s music, fun for kids, vendors in both Hester and Wilson Parks starting at 2 p.m.

If you want to say thank you or wave to Schiffler, he’ll be riding in the fire department’s antique Ahrens Fox Firetruck this Saturday in the Granite City Days parade.