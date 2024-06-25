Jun 25, 2024
Events for St. Cloud Granite City Days 2024: June 27-30
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Granite City Days kicks off Thursday, June 27, with a variety of events for the whole family.
The events over the four-day festival include:
Thursday, June 27
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Empowered Stars: A Wacosa and Paramount Center for the Arts Collaboration at Paramount Center for the Arts
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lemonade Art Fair at St. Cloud State University
- 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies and Mayor Kleis’ Rock On Awards at St. Cloud State University
- 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Concert at St. Cloud State University
Friday, June 28
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Liberty Bank Block Party at Whitney Park
Saturday, June 29
- 10 a.m. to noon Coborn’s Granite City Days Parade in downtown St. Cloud
- Noon to 2 p.m. Chalk The Block in downtown St. Cloud
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Stearns County History Museum 40th Anniversary Open House and Exhibit Tours at Stearns County History Museum
Sunday, June 30
- 11 a.m. to noon Mayor’s History Walking Tour at Lake George/Eastman Park
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rock The Park at Lake George/Eastman Park
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fred Yiran African Arts at Lake George/Eastman Park
This year’s Grand Marshal for the 2024 St. Cloud Granite City Days Parade is Lila Bernick, matriarch of the Bernick family, who’s one month away from her 94th birthday.