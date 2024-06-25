Events for St. Cloud Granite City Days 2024: June 27-30

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Granite City Days kicks off Thursday, June 27, with a variety of events for the whole family.

The events over the four-day festival include:

Thursday, June 27

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Empowered Stars: A Wacosa and Paramount Center for the Arts Collaboration at Paramount Center for the Arts

at Paramount Center for the Arts 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lemonade Art Fair at St. Cloud State University

at St. Cloud State University 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies and Mayor Kleis’ Rock On Awards at St. Cloud State University

and at St. Cloud State University 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Concert at St. Cloud State University

Friday, June 28

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Liberty Bank Block Party at Whitney Park

Saturday, June 29

10 a.m. to noon Coborn’s Granite City Days Parade in downtown St. Cloud

in downtown St. Cloud Noon to 2 p.m. Chalk The Block in downtown St. Cloud

in downtown St. Cloud 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Stearns County History Museum 40th Anniversary Open House and Exhibit Tours at Stearns County History Museum

Sunday, June 30

11 a.m. to noon Mayor’s History Walking Tour at Lake George/Eastman Park

at Lake George/Eastman Park 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rock The Park at Lake George/Eastman Park

at Lake George/Eastman Park 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fred Yiran African Arts at Lake George/Eastman Park

This year’s Grand Marshal for the 2024 St. Cloud Granite City Days Parade is Lila Bernick, matriarch of the Bernick family, who’s one month away from her 94th birthday.