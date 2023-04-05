St. Cloud Hospital Hosting Surgery Open House Next Thursday

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

If you are interested in gaining insight into surgical careers there’s a new opportunity in Central Minnesota. The St. Cloud Hospital is hosting a surgery open house.

Attendees will be able to take an interactive, self-guided tour of Central Minnesota’s largest surgery center and gain insight into surgical careers, the latest procedures and advanced technology.

The Surgery Open House will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13th. Public Relations Manager Karna Fronden says the evening includes a variety of hands-on activities for all ages and will feature surgeries related to heart, orthopedics, urology, gynecology and more.

The event is free, and RSVP are not needed. Call 320-251-2700, ext. 54468, with questions.

Tours begin in the Surgery Entrance at CentraCare. Please park in the South Ramp and take the South Ramp elevator to Floor A.