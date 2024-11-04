St. Cloud Hospital nurses celebrate 5th annual Magnet® redesignation

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Hospital nurses accepted the facility’s fifth Magnet redesignation at the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) International Magnet Conference in New Orleans, LA.

This credential has only been awarded to 10% of U.S. hospitals and represents the highest honor for nursing practices that provide high-quality patient care.

Although there are 613 Magnet-designated organizations, only 17 hospitals have reached six designations, and only three hold seven designations.

The Magnet designation shows an organization’s continuous dedication to patient care and the highest standards of nursing care.

Melissa Fradette, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital, said, “We will continue to innovatively impact patient outcomes and the nursing profession as we embark on the journey for our sixth Magnet Designation.”