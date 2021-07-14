St. Cloud Initiates “Only Rain Down The Storm Drain”

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The city of St. Cloud wants to remind everyone that “Only Rain… Down The Storm Drain.”

All storm drains do not filter what we put into them, they flow directly to local rivers, wetlands, and waterways.

Help protect these waterways by reporting any known or suspecting dumping in storm drains. To keep storm drains clean, pick up after your pet, properly dispose of motor oil, sweep up yard waste, and report concerns to the stormwater email.

You can learn more information by going to the city of St. Cloud website.