St. Cloud introduces Adopt-a-Park Program for Residents

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The City of St. Cloud is offering an opportunity for members of the community to help keep local parks clean.

The Adopt-a-Park program provides motivated, community oriented residents the ability to take care of one or more of the 96 parks in the area.

During these tough times it is helpful and appreciated that the parks and community areas are kept clean and maintained.

For more information on how to adopt a park, contact Scott Zlotnik at 320-650-3170 or email scott.zlotnik@ci.stcloud.mn.us.