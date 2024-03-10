St. Cloud man arrested for drug sales, possession

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The investigation into pressed fentanyl pills in the Granite City area led to the arrest of a St. Cloud man last week.

Assisted by the St. Cloud Police Department, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a signed knock and announce search warrant on University Drive Southeast near Talahi School on Monday, March 4. There, investigators found suspected fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.

Based on the search warrant, investigators arrested 40-year-old Jorge Garcia of St. Cloud.

He is currently held at the Stearns County Jail pending charges of sales and possession of a controlled substance.