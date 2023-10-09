St. Cloud man arrested for burglary after homeowner catches him

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is in jail after trying to burglarize on two separate occasions.

Dylan Okoth. Photo provided by Stearns County Jail.

Waite Park Police were dispatched to the neighborhood behind Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill after 10 p.m. on Friday.

They got a call from a resident in the area that they’d confronted a man inside their porch and hit him in the face with a gun.

The man then fled before ending up at Kwik Trip.

He was identified as 20-year-old Dylan Okoth of St. Cloud.

Workers asked Okoth to leave before he ended up back at another house, just a block from his first stop.

That resident caught Okoth in his living room.

Okoth is being held at the Stearns County Jail with two felony counts of first degree burglary along with other charges.