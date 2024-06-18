St. Cloud man arrested for lighting car on fire in Walgreens parking lot

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — One man is in jail after he was suspected of lighting a car on fire in St. Cloud.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, the St. Cloud Police Department says a man bought a bottle of rubbing alcohol at the Walgreens on Division Street, poured it on a car in the drive-through and lit it on fire.

The driver was inside the car when it happened.

She says she did not see the man pouring alcohol on her car and didn’t realize what was happening until she saw the flames. That’s when she got out of her car and extinguished the flames with a bottle of water.

Her car sustained “moderate damage.”

She did see the man leave, though.

Later, officers found the suspect, 39-year-old James John Arthur Lund from St. Cloud, near the Kwik Trip store up the road and arrested him.

He is held at the Stearns County Jail, pending charges of 3rd degree arson and 5th degree drug possession.

Investigators say the suspect did not know the victim and it appears the car was randomly targeted.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org