Jul 2, 2024
St. Cloud man leads officers on 40-mile car chase while intoxicated
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is in jail after leading officers on a 40-mile car chase while intoxicated.
Around 3 a.m. on Monday, July 1, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over 37-year-old Jamie Curtis Tottingham of St. Cloud for traffic violations in the city.
Tottingham refused to stop and fled, leading officers on a pursuit from St. Cloud to Melrose where it ended.
Tottingham was arrested for felony Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle and Driving While Under the Influence.
He is currently at the Stearns County Jail.