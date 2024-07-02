St. Cloud man leads officers on 40-mile car chase while intoxicated

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is in jail after leading officers on a 40-mile car chase while intoxicated.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, July 1, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over 37-year-old Jamie Curtis Tottingham of St. Cloud for traffic violations in the city.

Tottingham refused to stop and fled, leading officers on a pursuit from St. Cloud to Melrose where it ended.

Tottingham was arrested for felony Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle and Driving While Under the Influence.

He is currently at the Stearns County Jail.