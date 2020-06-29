St. Cloud Man Suffers Medical Emergency While Fishing on Sauk Lake

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A St. Cloud man was taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital after he fell into a lake on Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after 3 p.m. when 70-year-old Morton Tullis from St. Cloud was fishing and was working on his depth finder when he suffered a medical and fell into Sauk Lake.

Others in the area were able to help bring Tullis to shore and began CPR. Tullis was then taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital by ambulance.