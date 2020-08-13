St. Cloud Men Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Home in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Three men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a phone in St. Cloud on Wednesday.

20-year-old Darius Braadford

22-year-old Cameron Lipsiea

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a burglary report just after 10 a.m. in the 300 block of 9th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they learned that two men forced their way into the house and pointed a gun at a woman who was sleeping. They demanded money but were told she did not have any.

The suspects took the woman’s cell phone and left the residence in a vehicle that had a driver waiting for them.

The victim used a GPS tracker to discover her phone was in the 1500 block of 3rd Street North.

Officers located the vehicle will all three suspects inside the area of Highway 15 and Division Street. Weapons were located inside the vehicle and all three suspects were taken into custody and held for court in the Stearns County Jail.