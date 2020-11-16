St. Cloud Police Investigating After Body Found

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was found dead in a vacant lot near the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Saturday night.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call just after 8 p.m. in the 1000 Block of 55th Avenue Southeast after a passerby located a deceased body outside in a vacant lot and contacted authorities.

Authorities say the man is white and his in 20’s. The cause and manner of death are currently under investigation.

With assistance of the BCA, the body was removed and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.