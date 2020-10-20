St. Cloud Police Investigating Monday Morning Shootings

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after several shots could he heard in St. Cloud on Monday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of 2nd Street North for reports of possible gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they identified a house and vehicle in the driveway with damage consistent with gunshots.

10 minutes later, officers responded to another call of additional shots fired near the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South.

When officers arrived again, they located a house and vehicle with damage consistent with gunshots.

Officers say both residences were occupied at the time of shooting, but no one was injured.

Authorities believe the two cases are related and the case remains active. Anyone with any information on these shootings, is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.