St. Cloud Police Looking for Hit and Run Driver Who Hit a Child

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person who hit a skateboarder and drove away from the scene.

The incident happened Friday night at 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th St. South. When police arrived they learned a 7-year-old boy had been hit by a car. The boy was skateboarding, traveling south on 7th Avenue South, when the car hit him. The vehicle was traveling west on 11th Street and did not stop after hitting the boy.

Vehicle believed to have hit boy

The child was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses describe seeing a 4-door sedan. Police say the car should have some damage near or underneath the front bumper. If you have any information about the hit and run you’re asked to contact the police at 320-351-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.