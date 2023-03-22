St. Cloud Policing Agreement Meeting Thursday Night

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The annual St. Cloud Community Policing Agreement meeting will be held Thursday evening.

The agreement is where there are several discussions and collaborations with the St. Cloud Police Department and residents of the city is serves.

The Policing Agreement has several goals they work through, including:

Provide background history of the agreement itself

Outline important procedures regarding Fair and Impartial policing and the complaint process

A reminder to all that its success depends upon not only the St. Cloud Police Department but also the community at large.

The meeting take place from 6-8 p.m. at the St. Cloud Police Department and is open to the entire community.