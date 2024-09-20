St. Cloud Regional Airport opens new T-Hangar building and receives new fire truck

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KVSC) — On Thursday, September 19th, the St. Cloud Regional Airport (STC) hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their new T-Hangar Aircraft Storage Building and the delivery of their new Airport Fire Truck.

Bill Towle, the airport director, says the new T-Hangar will provide storage for 10 new planes, bringing the airport’s total to around 110 planes.

The old fire truck, purchased in 2002, was showing its age with various maintenance issues and that was a huge safety issue.

The FA guidance is to replace the trucks about every 20 years, and STC was a couple of years beyond that when they started working to replace it. With this new specialized Airport Rescue and Fire (ARF) truck, they’re able to ensure the safety of airport passengers.