St. Cloud school board approves bringing a referendum bond to voters for Apollo High School

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Area School Board unanimously approved bringing a bond referendum to voters on April 8, 2024, to improve Apollo High School and build an indoor multipurpose athletic center.

On November 6, Superintendent Laurie Putnam and Apollo Principal Justin Skaalerud presented the district’s recommendation for the referendum which included highlighting key needs for the school.

These needs included the construction of a safe and secured entrance, the addition of a storm shelter, an expansion of the kitchen and serving areas, and renovations to improve music, art, and science classrooms.

The second question of the referendum asks voters to approve the construction of a multipurpose athletic center for district and community use.

Putnam emphasized that the upcoming referendum is the culmination of years of planning, community input, and fiscal responsibility of the district.