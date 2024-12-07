St. Cloud State Falls In Overtime to Omaha

Before the night would begin, the Huskies would find themselves shorthanded. Undoubtedly their season MVP to this point, Sophomore goaltender Isak Posch would be ruled out, meaning fellow goaltender James Gray would slot into the net for what was only his second collegiate start, and first of the season.

Perhaps that would affect the start of the Huskies, as in somewhat of a rarity, would find themselves behind after the first 20 minutes for only the second time all season. The Mavericks would net the tally that had them in front off a goal from Graduate centerman Jimmy Glynn early into the first, with shots reading 10-10 after the first frame, despite SCSU pushing for a tally late.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

The next twenty minutes would see the game flip on its head. Early, Sophomore D-man Warren Clark would knot the game at one, scoring his first collegiate goal. Omaha would storm back and retake the lead on a tally from Zach Urdal, putting the Mavericks up 2-1. However, in the final five minutes, Tyson Gross would score twice, flipping the game to a 3-2 Huskies lead.

In the third period, things would sour quickly, with Zach Urdal scoring his second of the game 20 seconds into the period. Omaha would continue to push the rest of the period, but St. Cloud State would head into overtime for their third consecutive series. 3-on-3 overtime would favor the Mavericks, and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Sam Stange would net the winning fourth goal for the Mavericks. After the game, Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson would keep it simple when talking about his team’s defensive effort, saying, “I thought there was things we could clean up. Lots of young mistakes.”

