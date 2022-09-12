Sep 12, 2022
St. Cloud State Gearing Up For Homecoming 2022 With Events Starting This Week
By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director
St. Cloud State University is announcing the lineup of events happening during Homecoming 2022.
Events start September 17 and will include a wide range of activities for both alumni, enrolled students, families, and prospective students.
The week will be filled with alumni reunions, planetarium showings, an open house for prospective students, and the annual alumni art exhibit.
Some of the events are, but not limited to;
- Tuesday October 19th at a 11 a.m. there will be a Campus Homecoming Kick-Off Event at Atwood Memorial Center Mall
- On Thursday, October 20th at 6 p.m.: the SCSU Volleyball team will take on Bemidji State at Halenbeck Hall.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday there will be Planetarium showings at the Wick Science Building.
A full list of Homecoming Events can be found online