St. Cloud State Gearing Up For Homecoming 2022 With Events Starting This Week

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

St. Cloud State University is announcing the lineup of events happening during Homecoming 2022.

Credit: St. Cloud State University

Events start September 17 and will include a wide range of activities for both alumni, enrolled students, families, and prospective students.

The week will be filled with alumni reunions, planetarium showings, an open house for prospective students, and the annual alumni art exhibit.

Some of the events are, but not limited to;

Tuesday October 19th at a 11 a.m. there will be a Campus Homecoming Kick-Off Event at Atwood Memorial Center Mall

On Thursday, October 20th at 6 p.m.: the SCSU Volleyball team will take on Bemidji State at Halenbeck Hall.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday there will be Planetarium showings at the Wick Science Building.

A full list of Homecoming Events can be found online