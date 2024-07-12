St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Represented At NHL Camps

Brian Moos / Program Director

This week, Huskies of present, past and future took part in NHL development camps. The list of Huskies included 10 athletes who are on the upcoming season’s roster. Two former Huskies, last year’s captain Dylan Anhorn and Minnesota Wild draft pick Jack Peart, were rostered to camps. Two future Huskies, forward Nathan Brown and 2024 Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Tanner Henricks took part in preseason camps as well.

Current Huskies in Summer Camps

Austin Burnevik (Anaheim)

Josh Zinger (Anaheim)

Adam Ingram (Nashville)

Cooper Wylie (Philadelphia)

Barrett Hall (Seattle)

Colin Ralph (St. Louis)

Warren Clark (Tampa Bay)

Isak Posch (Tampa Bay)

Daimon Gardner (Vancouver)

Tyson Gross (Vegas)

Future Huskies in Summer Camps

Nathan Brown (Winnipeg)

Tanner Henricks (Columbus)

Former Huskies in Summer Camps

Dylan Anhorn (Winnipeg)

Jack Peart (Minnesota)

Of the 10 current Huskies, six have their draft rights selected by NHL franchises and participated in preseason development. Those players are Austin Burnevik, Colin Ralph, Warren Clark, Daimon Gardner, Barrett Hall and Adam Ingram.

There were four Huskies that were invited to NHL camps who do not have their rights drafted. Those players are Tyson Gross, Isak Posch, Cooper Wylie and Josh Zinger.

It won’t be long until all Husky hockey student athletes are back on campus to gear up for the 2024-25 season. Full coverage of SCSU Men’s Hockey can found here at kvsc.org, on the air at 88.1 FM KVSC, and on our social media pages.