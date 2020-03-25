St. Cloud State Offers Free Food Pantry to Students

The Huskies Food Pantry at St. Cloud State University has decided to continue their effort to raise money for food costs and helping students have consistent meals during the COVID-19 outbreak. The food pantry, located in the James W. Miller Learning Resource Center, has been temporarily moved to room 115.

Students can access the pantry through the northeast entrance on Friday of this week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information on dates and times will be followed by KVSC News as more information on COVID-19 procedure comes in. There’s also an email and number to ask questions: foodpantry@stcloudstate.edu

(320) 308-2022

Students who are having a hard time affording meals and eating on a regular basis are encouraged to come in to receive help. During difficult times related to the COVID-19 virus, the program has set up a very successful Go Fund Me page to support the Husky food Pantry. If you would like to help with funding this program you can visit this crowd funding page.

As of right now the Huskies Food Pantry is practicing recommended procedures like sanitizing where needed and social distancing in response to the virus and will stay open according to the status of the James W. Miller Learning Resource Center.