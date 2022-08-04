St. Cloud State University Has a New Director of the LGBT Resource Center

By Jo McMullen / KVSC radio

St. Cloud State University has named a new director of the LGBT Resource Center.

Charlie Curtis began working last week.

Charlie Curtis photo credit SCSU

Curtis has a Master’s degree from the University of California, Irvine and a B.A. degree from Bowdoin College, both in Anthropology. Their graduate research examined varied interpretations of safety among queer and trans communities in Iowa.

Curtis is an educator, anthropologist, and LGBTQ+ advocate committed to justice and equity. The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Resource Center provides an inclusive and educational environment for the campus community and the greater St. Cloud area.

Jane Olsen, the retired director of the university’s Women’s Center, had served in this role in an interim basis last school year.