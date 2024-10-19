St. Cloud State Wins Series Finale Over Michigan

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Men’s hockey would earn a split with the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night, downing their Big Ten opponent 4-0.

After being held scoreless in the previous night’s game, the Huskies would respond by playing one of their strongest periods of hockey all season. Tyson Gross would net the first goal of the game on the powerplay after Kienan Draper was sent to the box for a 5-minute high-sticking major. Earning his 5th consecutive start, Isak Posch stopped all seven shots he faced in the first period, aloowing the Huskies to carry a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period would see the pace drop to one similar of the first two periods of game one. Isak Posch and his opposite netminder Cameron Korpi would each be perfect, holding the score at 1-0 in favor of SCSU heading into the second intermission. Both teams would find themselves at even standing heading into that final frame, with a 50/50 faceoff percentage and shots reading 17-16 in favor of the Huskies.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

For the third period, it would be anything but even. A little under 30 seconds into the period, Gavyn Thoreson would net his first collegiate goal after a quick faceoff win, giving the Huskies a 2-0 lead. The game would tighten up over the next 10 minutes before Grant Achan would net his first goal of the season after Michigan pulled their goalie. Barrett Hall would add a second dagger with less than 30 seconds to go in the game, insuring the Huskies would outscore the Wolverines on the weekend. The final horn would sound after a minor scrum, giving St. Cloud State a 4-0 win, and the second shutout for SCSU on the season.

On the victory, Huskies head Coach Brett Larson had this to say about the victory, “I thought it was a total team effort, I thought Rosie’s (Rosborough) line was great again tonight, I thought every line had a little more tonight, D played solid, and let’s face it, we don’t win that game without Isak Posch.”

Up Next: St. Cloud State will return home for a series next week, to take on the Augustana Vikings. Puck drop for both contests at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center are tentatively scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 respectively. KVSC’s will have pregame coverage starting 30 minutes prior. Carl Goenner and Alexander Fern will be on the call, where you can find the games online at kvsc.org, or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC.