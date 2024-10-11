St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey Gets By Beavers, 1-0

Brian Moos / KVSC Program Director

On Friday, The Huskies opened WCHA conference play on the road in Bemidji. Despite Bemidji freshman netminder’s Kaitlin Groess’ best efforts, the Huskies picked up a close victory. A shorthanded goal from sophomore Alice Sauriol (Sherbrooke, Que.) in the second period was the lone goal scored by either side.

“Anytime you can win on the road, especially in our league, those are big points. So, [I’m] obviously happy with the outcome, thought we played pretty well,” said Head Coach Brian Idalski, after the game.

SCSU controlled play for the vast majority of the contest, as the Huskies outshot the Beavers 60-28. Shots on goal favored the Huskies as well, 24-13. The Huskies didn’t give up more than five shots on goal in any of the three periods. In looking toward what the Huskies can improve on offensively, Idalski said, “Second-chance opportunities, being able to win those battles for rebounds, and having more of a scorer’s mentality. I think some of that is bearing down and believing you can, because we are creating opportunities.

With the shorthanded tally, Sauriol picked up her first goal of the 2024-25 season, the seventh goal and 19th point of her career. It was also the first ever shorthanded goal in Sauriol’s collegiate career. Sanni Ahola, while not facing many shots, impressed as usual, recording another win and shutout to her name. It was her second shutout of the season and her fourth win. For Ahola’s career it was shutout #10 and win #31.

The Huskies will take on the Beavers again on Saturday to complete their first series of conference play. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on 88.1 FM KVSC as part of a Husky hockey doubleheader.