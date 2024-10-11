Tech Boys Soccer Knock Down Flyers in First Round of Sections

The #2 seeded St. Cloud Tech Boys Soccer team hosted the #7 seeded Little Falls Flyers for the first round of the section 8AA tournament on Thursday October 10th. It was a hard fought defensive matchup for the majority of the game, but Tech was able to net 2 goals in the second half. The first goal coming off the leg of Samuel Berrio-Cardenas, the second coming from Carlos Iribarren to seal the win.

Tech’s next game will be next Tuesday October 15th at home vs cross town rivals St. Cloud Apollo. the game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM and will be live on RadioX 97.5 FM