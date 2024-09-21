St. Cloud Tech Loses On The Road At Bemidji, 55-0.

St. Cloud Tech football has now been beat big in two straight weeks. After losing to Alexandria 63-0 last week, they followed with another blowout loss on Friday to the Bemidji Lumberjacks. The Lumberjacks had no problem rushing the ball on the Tigers, with all but one of their eight touchdowns scored on the ground.

After falling behind 21-0 late in the 2nd quarter, the Tigers tried a trick play that ended up being intercepted by Bemidji, setting up a 28-0 halftime score. The Tigers would execute a surprise onside kick to start the third quarter to grab any silver of hope left. After the Tigers sideline celebrated, the referees nullified the play, calling offsides on Tech on the kickoff. They would try the play again, with the Lumberjacks recovering, sealing the game. Bemidji wouldn’t look back, adding on another four touchdowns in the second half, cruising to a 55-0 victory.

The Tech Tigers will move on to another tough challenge, taking on the highly ranked Moorhead Spuds at home next Friday.