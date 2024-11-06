St. Cloud voters elect Jake Anderson mayor

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud has elected its first new mayor in 20 years.

City council member Jake Anderson defeated fellow council member Mike Conway in votes on Election Day, according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Minnesota Secretary of State Office reported over 27,000 registered St. Cloud voters cast their ballots by Tuesday, Nov. 5, with Anderson taking 51.66% and Conway 47.47%. The other 0.87% came from write-ins.

Mayor-elect Anderson will be sworn in as mayor during the first St. Cloud City Council meeting in Jan. 2025.

He will replace current St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who’s served as the city’s mayor since 2005.