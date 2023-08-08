St. Cloud Woman Apprehended in Mexico Faces Narcotics Trafficking Charges in N.D.

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A St. Cloud woman wanted in N.D. will be brought for an initial appearance after being detained in Mexico.

Mexican immigration authorities apprehended 33-year-old fugitive Deanne Marie Gerads in Mexico on Aug. 1.

United States Attorney Mac Scheider, District of N.D., says Gerads appeared in Federal court in Houston, Texas two days later on a warrant and Indictment from N.D. charging her with Conspiracy to Distribute and Import Controlled Substances into the United States.

United States Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon ordered Gerads detained.

Gerads, a fugitive for over a year, will be transported by the United States Marshals Service to N.D. for an initial appearance.

This case is currently being investigated.