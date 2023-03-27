St. Cloud Workshop to Help People Behind on Mortgage and Housing Fees

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

Help is available if you’re struggling with making your mortgage payments in St. Cloud.

HomeHelpMN provides up to $50,000 to eligible homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, taxes, lot rent, HOA fees and other housing-related expenses due to the pandemic while funds remain.

Communications Director Jill Mazullo says Homeowners who are planning to apply are encouraged to attend the program’s upcoming workshop for help with their applications. Computers and scanners will be available and staff will be on hand to assist.

Attendees need to bring the following things to the workshop:

Proof of homeownership

Photo Identification

Account statements you are requesting assistance for

Income documentation

People may join the workshop at any time and do not need to register in advance. Food will be provided and children are welcome. The work shop will be Tuesday, April 11th from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at South Junior High.