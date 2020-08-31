Starry Stonewort Found in Lake Carnelian by Kimball

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The invasive algae called Starry Stonewort has been found in Lake Carnelian near Kimball by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

According to the DNR, starry stonewort looks similar to native aquatic plants and can form dense mats, which can interfere with use of lake and compete with native plants.

The spread can occur when fragments have not been properly cleaned from boats, personal watercraft, docks, boat lifts or other water-related equipment.

The DNR says boat inspections have been expanded and follow-up surveys will be conducted to watch for the spread of the algae in other parts of the lake.

You can help prevent the spread of the algae by:

Cleaning aquatic plants and animals from watercraft

Draining all water by removing drain plugs and keep drain plugs out while transporting watercraft

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 16 Minnesota lakes and was first found in the state in 2015.