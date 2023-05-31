State Legislature Awards Great River Children’s Museum $7 Million in Cash Bonding

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A children’s museum is coming to St. Cloud next year.

On May 22, the State Legislature voted to approve an all cash bonding bill for a $7 million award to Great River Children’s Museum.

The funding will allow the museum to begin construction and set a target grand opening date of late 2024.

Cassie Miles, the executive director of GRCM said, “We couldn’t be more excited and grateful for this additional funding. The cash award from the State of Minnesota, combined with private donations, will allow us to get our doors open and serve the families of Central Minnesota.”

The Great River Children’s Museum will be a place where every child and their caring adult can create, explore, discover and be inspired together in play.

The museum will sit in downtown St. Cloud.