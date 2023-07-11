State Rep. Dan Wolgamott Arrested on Suspicion of DWI

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a St. Cloud area State Rep. on suspicion of DWI Friday evening.

The State Trooper stopped 32-year-old Rep. Dan Wolgamott on Highway 23 in Kanabec County after receiving a complaint of a man drinking in his car in a liquor store parking lot.

Rep. Wolgamott’s car matched the given description.

The officer arrested Rep. Wolgamott on suspicion of DWI and booked him into the Kanabec County Jail.

A warrant filed by a Minnesota State Patrol officer said Rep. Wolgamott failed field sobriety tests and registered .106 percent in a preliminary breath test — 0.08 percent above the legal limit.

Kanabec County Jail released Rep. Wolgamott on his own recognizance.