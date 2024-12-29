Stearns Bank waives ATM fees nationwide for customers

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Stearns Bank customers have something extra to be grateful for this holiday season.

The Minnesota-based company announced it is now waiving all ATM fees nationwide.

This policy change goes into effect at a time when Bankrate reported that this year alone, the national average of combined out-of-network ATM fees is now $4.77, up from $4.73 in 2023.

Stearns Bank has long been a member of the MoneyPass Network of ATMs, which has provided their customers fee-free services to more than 40,000 ATMs nationwide.

Now Stearns Bank customers can utilize any ATM across the country without worrying about an associated fee.