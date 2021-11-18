Stearns County Agricultural Bulb Collection

By: Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Division wants to assist farmers in getting rid of fluorescent bulbs.

The agricultural bulb program makes it simple and easy for farmers to dispose of their bulbs. All you have to do is collect your bulbs, and the HHW staff will go to the farm and pick them up at no cost.

Call 320-257-8605 to make an appointment or email HHWSW@co.stearns.mn.us. There is a 100-bulb minimum requirement.

The HHW staff will be taking appointments for bulb collection now until April 2022.

This program is only for agricultural or farm properties, not businesses or residential homeowners.