Stearns County couple loses pole shed to fire; Sheriff’s Department investigates

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

EDEN LAKE TWP., Minn. — A Stearns County couple is cleaning up what’s left of their pole shed after it caught fire.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, on County Road 9 in Eden Lake Twp.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says David and Jodine Nieman reported waking up to loud popping noises outside their home. When they looked outside, they said they saw flames and black smoke coming from their pole shed over a hundred feet away.

When first responders arrived, they found the 50×50 shed engulfed in flames.

It took several agencies to extinguish the fire.

The shed and everything inside is believed to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.