Stearns County: Funding Available to Help Low-Income Households with Internet Service

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Thanks to a federal program there is funding available in Stearns County to help low income households with their internet service bills.

Low-income households can apply to receive:

Up to $30 per month discount for internet service

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider.

The funding comes from the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which has replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The goal is to ensure everyone has access to reliable and affordable internet.