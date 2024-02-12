Stearns County hosting open house for Town Line Road improvement plans

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

Stearns County will be hosting a public information meeting to share proposed improvements to Town Line Road.

The road connects St. Stephen to County State Aid Highway 4 near the Sartell compost site.

Stearns County is facilitating the project development process for the City of Sartell and the three townships involved (LeSauk, St. Wendel and Brockway).

Residents in the area are encouraged to attend the open house to ask questions and offer feedback. It will be held at the Sartell Community Center from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Those unable to attend should contact Jodi Teich at Stearns County Highway Department.

Construction on Town Line Road is currently planned for 2025.