Stearns County hosting open house on intersection reconstruction plans

Stearns County will be hosting an open house at the end of Feb. to present their proposed changes involving two major highways.

During the summer of 2026, the County plans to reconstruct the intersection of County State Aid Highway 32 and Trunk Highway 4.

The County will present reconstruction plans at the Fire Hall in Lake Henry from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Citizens and property owners in the area are encouraged to attend to ask questions and offer feedback.

Those unable to attend should contact Jodi Teich at Stearns County Highway Department.