Stearns County Investigating Burglary in Holdingford

By Blake Theisen / News Director / @btheisen24

Stearns County police are investigating a chain of events that they believe are linked to a burglary near Holdingford that occurred Saturday, May 16th.

In a press release, the County detailed out a series of events that occurred starting the morning of May 16th and that they believe are all connected.

Two deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. on May 16th after a suspicious person complaint in Holding Township. Upon their arrival, deputies found a man walking on the side of the road who appeared to be intoxicated. The deputies gave the man a ride to a friend’s house after the man claimed another friend had left him on the side of the road following an argument.

Just under two hours later, Deputy Dennis Kern was sent to a burglary complaint in Holdingford. The complaint alleged that their shed had been broken into overnight and an ATV, White Claws, and other hard liquor was missing. At the scene, Deputy Kern found a set of car keys near the shed.

Another two hours later, Kern was dispatched to an abandoned car that was found near the area of the burglary. The keys that were found at the scene of the shed burglary matched the abandoned car.

Investigators and police were able to trace the vehicle back to the man they had picked up at 6 a.m. on the side of the road. The man denies any involvement in the series of events.

The name of the man cannot released because there has been no arrest made at this time. Evidence is being collected in the form of video footage and DNA in order to aid in finding a resolution.