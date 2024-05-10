Remember to clean, drain and dispose this fishing opener – Saturday, May 10

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — With Minn.’s fishing opener this Saturday, May 10, it’s important to remember three simple steps: clean, drain and dispose.

The Minnesota DNR says it’s important for anglers to take a few minutes for invasive species prevention every time a boat comes out of the water.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and gear to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft, trailers and gear to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

of unwanted bait in the trash. Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minn. waters.

bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minn. waters. Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft, trailers and gear – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination webpage of the DNR website.

watercraft, trailers and gear – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination webpage of the DNR website. Spray watercraft, trailers and gear with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

watercraft, trailers and gear with high-pressure water or with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds). Dry watercraft, trailers and gear for at least five days before using in another water body.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they found an invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.