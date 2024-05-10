May 10, 2024

Remember to clean, drain and dispose this fishing opener – Saturday, May 10

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — With Minn.’s fishing opener this Saturday, May 10, it’s important to remember three simple steps: clean, drain and dispose.

The Minnesota DNR says it’s important for anglers to take a few minutes for invasive species prevention every time a boat comes out of the water.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to: 

  • Clean watercraft, trailers and gear to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. 
  • Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. 
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash. 
  • Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minn. waters. 
  • Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another. 

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species: 

  • Decontaminate watercraft, trailers and gear – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination webpage of the DNR website.
  • Spray watercraft, trailers and gear with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds). 
  • Dry watercraft, trailers and gear for at least five days before using in another water body. 

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they found an invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

