May 10, 2024
Remember to clean, drain and dispose this fishing opener – Saturday, May 10
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. PAUL, Minn. — With Minn.’s fishing opener this Saturday, May 10, it’s important to remember three simple steps: clean, drain and dispose.
The Minnesota DNR says it’s important for anglers to take a few minutes for invasive species prevention every time a boat comes out of the water.
Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:
- Clean watercraft, trailers and gear to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
- Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.
- Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
- Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minn. waters.
- Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.
These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:
- Decontaminate watercraft, trailers and gear – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination webpage of the DNR website.
- Spray watercraft, trailers and gear with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).
- Dry watercraft, trailers and gear for at least five days before using in another water body.
People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they found an invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.