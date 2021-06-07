Stearns County License Center Accepting Walk-Ins

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Walk-ins to Stearns County License Centers for car, boat, ATV, and snowmobile tabs are now allowed at both county offices.

All services can be done by appointment to keep the wait time at a minimum. The license centers offer services online at StearnsCountyMN.gov. by drop-box, mailand over the phone.

Also, Waite Park Service Center drive-thru hours starting June 7, will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents are encouraged to make appointments online at StearnsCountyMN.gov. and are offered same day and up to two weeks in advanced.