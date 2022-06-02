Stearns County Re-Opens District 3 County Commissioner Filing Period

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Stearns County is re-opening the filing period for its District 3 County Commissioner race.

County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the action is needed because one of the candidates officially withdrew his candidacy on June 1st. Incumbent Jeff Mergen submitted his affidavit to the county.

Even though the filing period closed, the candidate leaving the race triggers a Minnesota law that says that when 1 or 2 people have filed for an office and one withdraws, it opens a special filing period.

Shreifels reports the filing period for District 3 is now open through Monday, June 6. District 3 includes the cities and some surrounding areas of Collegeville, Zion, Paynesville, Richmond, Cold Spring, Kimball, Fair Haven, Clearwater and St. Augusta.

If you’re interested in filing for candidacy, you must do so at the downtown Stearns County Administration Center in St. Cloud by 5 p.m. Monday night.

Jeff Bertram remains in the race.