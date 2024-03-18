Stearns County receives MDA grant to combat harmful weeds

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Stearns County is receiving $5,000 from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) to help manage noxious weeds.

The MDA defines noxious weeds are plants that could cause harm to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock or other property.

Currently, there are 57 plants defined as noxious weeds in the state.

Stearns County is one of nine different counties, as well as the Prairie Island Indian Community, to receive funding.

The MDA awarded each grant project up to $15,000 to spend within one year.