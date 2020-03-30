Stearns County Reminds Residents of Medication Drop Box Locations

During the COVID-19 pandemic there may be a need for disposal of unwanted/unneeded medications.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department has released a list of medication drop box locations that can be found throughout Stearns County.

Here is the full list of drop box locations:

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office • Lobby: available Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Albany • City Hall lobby: staff will allow access for med drop off

Avon • City Hall lobby and accessible

Belgrade • City Hall lobby, staff will allow access for med drop off

Cold Spring • City Hall lobby, closed to public at this time

Kimball Police Department • Outside drop portal and available anytime

Paynesville • City Hall lobby, closed to public at this time

Sartell Police Department • Lobby and open

Sauk Centre • City Hall lobby and open

St. Joseph Police Department • Outside drop slot and available anytime

Waite Park Police Department • In lobby, available by appointment after phone call to go through COVID-19 screening.All unused and unwanted medications are accepted, but;

You can deposit all unused and unwanted medications are accepted, but, no sharps are permitted. Here is some more information to keep in mind.