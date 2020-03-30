Mar 30, 2020

Stearns County Reminds Residents of Medication Drop Box Locations

During the COVID-19 pandemic there may be a need for disposal of unwanted/unneeded medications. 

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department has released a list of medication drop box locations that can be found throughout Stearns County.  

Here is the full list of drop box locations:  

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office • Lobby: available Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

Albany • City Hall lobby: staff will allow access for med drop off  

Avon • City Hall lobby and accessible  

Belgrade • City Hall lobby, staff will allow access for med drop off  

Cold Spring • City Hall lobby, closed to public at this time  

Kimball Police Department • Outside drop portal and available anytime  

Paynesville • City Hall lobby, closed to public at this time  

Sartell Police Department • Lobby and open  

Sauk Centre • City Hall lobby and open 

St. Joseph Police Department • Outside drop slot and available anytime  

Waite Park Police Department • In lobby, available by appointment after phone call to go through COVID-19 screening.All unused and unwanted medications are accepted, but;

Here is some more information to keep in mind.

  • If medications are in a glass container, put them in a padded envelope provided at the drop box before depositing.
  • You do not need to remove any identifying labels from the bottles. Privacy is of highest importance and the labels are never viewed.
  • For large quantities, please call (320) 259-3700 to arrange disposal.
  • This program is for household use, not commercial.  Businesses should contact their waste management vendor for medication disposal information.

