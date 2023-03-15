Stearns County Sharing Job Opportunities for People of Color Saturday

KVSC Staff Report

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the county overall is hosting an community event to learn about job opportunities this Saturday.

The department is specifically discussing opportunities for the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community.

The goal is to provide a general overview of the Sheriff’s Office, what they do and to provide information for people interested in a job with them or the county overall. The Sheriff’s Office is looking to find quality candidates that help to reflect the population and communities that it serves.

Aside from resources being shared, food will be provided by African Yen Restaurant in St. Cloud.

The event is Saturday, March 18th from 2-4 p.m. at the St. Cloud Public Library. Everyone is invited to attend.